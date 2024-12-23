Baltic Sea Cable Breach Investigations Stir International Tensions
China provided information for an inquiry into Baltic Sea cable damage, despite disagreements with Sweden over transparency. The Chinese freighter Yi Peng 3, suspected in the incident, resumed its journey to Egypt. Both Sweden and China aim to maintain dialogue for ongoing investigations.
The tension between Sweden and China over the investigation into the severing of two Baltic Sea undersea cables intensified this week. While China claims to have provided adequate information, Sweden disputes the transparency of the inquiry process. On Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning highlighted that China had invited multiple nations, including Germany and Finland, to partake in the inquiry.
Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard criticized China's response, stating that Beijing had not allowed Swedish prosecutors to participate fully. Stenergard mentioned the Swedish government's clear stance on the matter, emphasizing the importance of international cooperation in conducting a fair investigation.
Despite the diplomatic challenges, the Chinese vessel Yi Peng 3, which was previously at the center of the investigation, has continued its voyage. China's foreign ministry reiterated its willingness to collaborate and maintain communication with all relevant parties involved. The incident has caught international attention, with Germany raising concerns of potential sabotage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korea's Martial Law Crisis: President Under Investigation
Foetus Found in Ghaziabad Toilet Pipe Sparks Investigation
BCI's Investigation Shake: Sanjeev Nasiar's Degree Under Scrutiny
Revolutionizing Crime Investigations with Technology: Chandigarh's Model for Modern Justice
Kylian Mbappé Breaks Silence on Swedish Investigation