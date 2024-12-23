Baltic Sea Cable Breach Investigations Stir International Tensions

The tension between Sweden and China over the investigation into the severing of two Baltic Sea undersea cables intensified this week. While China claims to have provided adequate information, Sweden disputes the transparency of the inquiry process. On Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning highlighted that China had invited multiple nations, including Germany and Finland, to partake in the inquiry.

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard criticized China's response, stating that Beijing had not allowed Swedish prosecutors to participate fully. Stenergard mentioned the Swedish government's clear stance on the matter, emphasizing the importance of international cooperation in conducting a fair investigation.

Despite the diplomatic challenges, the Chinese vessel Yi Peng 3, which was previously at the center of the investigation, has continued its voyage. China's foreign ministry reiterated its willingness to collaborate and maintain communication with all relevant parties involved. The incident has caught international attention, with Germany raising concerns of potential sabotage.

(With inputs from agencies.)