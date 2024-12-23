Left Menu

Scandal Unveiled: Matt Gaetz's Alleged Misconduct in Office

The House Ethics Committee accuses former Congressman Matt Gaetz of paying women, including a minor, for sex and drug use while in office. Despite opposition, a report unveiling these allegations has been released, prompting Gaetz to file a lawsuit claiming the report is defamatory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-12-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 21:23 IST
The House Ethics Committee has accused former Congressman Matt Gaetz of engaging in illegal activities, including paying women, some underage, for sex and using drugs during his tenure. The bipartisan panel released a report detailing Gaetz's misconduct, after a five-year investigation.

Gaetz denies these allegations and filed a lawsuit to halt the report's release, citing defamatory content that could harm his reputation. His legal team argues that he is no longer under the committee's jurisdiction since resigning from Congress.

This rare report release follows intense debate, with Democrats pushing for transparency despite opposition from many Republicans. The investigation gained urgency after Gaetz was nominated, then withdrew, as attorney general by President-elect Trump.

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

