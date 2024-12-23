Scandal Unveiled: Matt Gaetz's Alleged Misconduct in Office

The House Ethics Committee has accused former Congressman Matt Gaetz of engaging in illegal activities, including paying women, some underage, for sex and using drugs during his tenure. The bipartisan panel released a report detailing Gaetz's misconduct, after a five-year investigation.

Gaetz denies these allegations and filed a lawsuit to halt the report's release, citing defamatory content that could harm his reputation. His legal team argues that he is no longer under the committee's jurisdiction since resigning from Congress.

This rare report release follows intense debate, with Democrats pushing for transparency despite opposition from many Republicans. The investigation gained urgency after Gaetz was nominated, then withdrew, as attorney general by President-elect Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)