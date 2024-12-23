Ethics Committee Report: Gaetz's Alleged Misconduct and Congressional Breach

The U.S. House Ethics Committee has released a damning report alleging that former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz paid $90,000 to 12 women for activities involving drugs and sex, thus violating a plethora of House rules and obstructing Congress. These revelations come after Gaetz's recent resignation and his contested nomination for attorney general.

Despite Gaetz's legal attempts to prevent the report's release, the 37-page document accuses him of misconduct, including transporting women for commercial sex. The committee found no evidence of underage involvement or coercion but cited substantial evidence of unethical behavior.

The report's publication was challenged by Gaetz's attorneys, claiming jurisdiction issues post-resignation. Nonetheless, the document highlights a significant three-year FBI investigation and Gaetz's pivotal role in the House's ousting of its speaker in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)