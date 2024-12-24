Left Menu

Mediterranean Mystery: Ursa Major Sinks, Crew Missing

A Russian cargo ship named 'Ursa Major' sank in the Mediterranean Sea following an explosion in its engine room. Of the 16 crew members, 14 have been rescued while two remain missing. The incident occurred in the waters between Spain and Algeria, as confirmed by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 24-12-2024 12:52 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 12:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

A Russian cargo vessel, the 'Ursa Major,' has submerged beneath the Mediterranean waters due to an engine room explosion, leaving two crew members unaccounted for, the Russian Foreign Ministry revealed.

The ship, positioned between Spain and Algeria, experienced a catastrophic failure, resulting in the dramatic rescue of 14 out of 16 crew members, who were subsequently transported to Spain for safety.

The search continues for the missing crew as international attention focuses on this maritime disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

