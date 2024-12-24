Mediterranean Mystery: Ursa Major Sinks, Crew Missing

A Russian cargo vessel, the 'Ursa Major,' has submerged beneath the Mediterranean waters due to an engine room explosion, leaving two crew members unaccounted for, the Russian Foreign Ministry revealed.

The ship, positioned between Spain and Algeria, experienced a catastrophic failure, resulting in the dramatic rescue of 14 out of 16 crew members, who were subsequently transported to Spain for safety.

The search continues for the missing crew as international attention focuses on this maritime disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)