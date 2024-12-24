Left Menu

UN Investigative Team Prepares Groundwork for Justice in Post-Assad Syria

The UN’s IIIM, led by Robert Petit, has received cooperation from Syria’s new authorities post-Assad, aiming to preserve evidence for prosecuting war crimes. The organisation plans to deploy imminently, pooling international expertise to safeguard crucial documentation and ensure comprehensive representation of victims.

The United Nations' investigative body, known as the International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism for Syria (IIIM), marked a significant breakthrough in its mission to ensure justice in Syria. Led by Robert Petit, the group received a warm reception from new Syrian authorities during its recent visit to Damascus, expressing optimism about securing cooperation in its efforts.

Established in 2016, the IIIM is tasked with collecting and preserving evidence for potential prosecutions of individuals linked to war crimes and atrocities since the Syrian civil war erupted in 2011. With the downfall of President Bashar Assad, Syrians have intensified calls for accountability, hoping to bring perpetrators to justice for crimes committed during his regime.

With an urgency to act, the IIIM is strategizing a quick deployment to Syria, eager to secure sensitive documents before they are lost. The international community, alongside civil society organizations, is being mobilized to support the safeguarding of evidence, ensuring the integrity and inclusivity of the justice process for all victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

