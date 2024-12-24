Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Bhopal with Stone-Pelting Incident

A clash between two groups in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, resulted in minor injuries to at least two people. The incident followed a previous fracas and involved stone-pelting, leading to police intervention. Authorities have made arrests and are investigating further using CCTV footage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 24-12-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 16:33 IST
Tensions Escalate in Bhopal with Stone-Pelting Incident
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

In a renewed clash in Bhopal's Jahangirabad area, two people sustained injuries as tensions simmered between two groups. According to police, the confrontation erupted on Tuesday following a previous altercation on Sunday.

Additional Commissioner of Police Awadhesh Kumar Goswami explained that the more aggressive group initiated the Sunday brawl, resulting in three arrests at that time. On Tuesday, further unrest ensued due to the presence of an individual not apprehended initially, prompting stone-pelting from the victims of the earlier incident.

The situation has been stabilized with timely police intervention, despite a major rally occupying most law enforcement resources. Numerous police personnel were able to disperse the perpetrators swiftly, and further action will be based on CCTV evidence. Police have charged five individuals linked to the incidents, with all but two now under arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024