Tensions Escalate in Bhopal with Stone-Pelting Incident

In a renewed clash in Bhopal's Jahangirabad area, two people sustained injuries as tensions simmered between two groups. According to police, the confrontation erupted on Tuesday following a previous altercation on Sunday.

Additional Commissioner of Police Awadhesh Kumar Goswami explained that the more aggressive group initiated the Sunday brawl, resulting in three arrests at that time. On Tuesday, further unrest ensued due to the presence of an individual not apprehended initially, prompting stone-pelting from the victims of the earlier incident.

The situation has been stabilized with timely police intervention, despite a major rally occupying most law enforcement resources. Numerous police personnel were able to disperse the perpetrators swiftly, and further action will be based on CCTV evidence. Police have charged five individuals linked to the incidents, with all but two now under arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)