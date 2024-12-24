Famine Crisis Unfolds in War-Torn Sudan Amidst Diplomatic Tensions

Famine is engulfing Sudan as a brutal conflict between the military and a notorious paramilitary group intensifies, according to a recent report by a global hunger-monitoring organization. This conflict has sparked the world's largest displacement crisis, further complicating relief efforts.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) has identified famine in five regions, including Sudan's largest displacement camp, Zamzam, in North Darfur. This marks an unprecedented deepening of the food and nutrition crisis, driven by ongoing violence and limited humanitarian access.

Sudan's government has suspended participation in the IPC system, accusing it of undermining the nation's sovereignty. The war, which began in April 2023, has resulted in widespread death and displacement. Aid groups face difficulties in reaching the most vulnerable as famine conditions expand across the nation.

