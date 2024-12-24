Left Menu

World's Unfolding Crisis: From Gaza's Hospitals to Sudans' Starvation

The news briefs highlight major global issues, including the evacuation of a Gaza hospital due to Israeli military pressure, an expanding famine crisis in Sudan, political tensions in South Korea, security crackdowns in Hong Kong, and a diplomatic push by Israel. These events underscore ongoing international humanitarian and political challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 18:31 IST
World's Unfolding Crisis: From Gaza's Hospitals to Sudans' Starvation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In northern Gaza, the Israeli military's incursion forced patients out from one of the few operational hospitals, representing a dire humanitarian situation, according to the territory's health ministry. Meanwhile, the global community watches as famine worsens across Sudan amidst ongoing conflict, threatening millions with starvation.

Increasingly, world hunger is spiraling, exacerbated by a decline in aid from wealthy nations. As a result, the United Nations estimates that only 60% of those in need will receive humanitarian help, leaving millions vulnerable. Additionally, political tension mounts in South Korea as the main opposition party delays impeachment proceedings against the acting president.

Amidst these challenges, Hong Kong heightened its security measures by issuing bounties and revoking passports of pro-democracy advocates, while Syria consolidates former rebel factions under its defense ministry. In Turkey, a factory explosion resulted in casualties, and Israel seeks international support against the Houthi rebels as regional instability continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024