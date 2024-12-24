World's Unfolding Crisis: From Gaza's Hospitals to Sudans' Starvation

In northern Gaza, the Israeli military's incursion forced patients out from one of the few operational hospitals, representing a dire humanitarian situation, according to the territory's health ministry. Meanwhile, the global community watches as famine worsens across Sudan amidst ongoing conflict, threatening millions with starvation.

Increasingly, world hunger is spiraling, exacerbated by a decline in aid from wealthy nations. As a result, the United Nations estimates that only 60% of those in need will receive humanitarian help, leaving millions vulnerable. Additionally, political tension mounts in South Korea as the main opposition party delays impeachment proceedings against the acting president.

Amidst these challenges, Hong Kong heightened its security measures by issuing bounties and revoking passports of pro-democracy advocates, while Syria consolidates former rebel factions under its defense ministry. In Turkey, a factory explosion resulted in casualties, and Israel seeks international support against the Houthi rebels as regional instability continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)