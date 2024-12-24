Junior Doctors Protest CBI's Delayed Investigation

Junior doctors held a protest outside the CBI's Salt Lake office on Tuesday, criticizing the agency for delays and alleged collusion with the Kolkata Police in the RG Kar case.

The protest involved symbolically locking the CBI office gate, demanding faster investigation progress, leading to a scuffle with security personnel.

The doctors' frustration grows as they continue to demand justice for their colleague, with ongoing protests supported by the Abhaya Mancha and Joint Platform of Doctors.

