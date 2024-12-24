Junior Doctors Protest CBI's Delayed Investigation
Junior doctors staged a protest at the CBI's Salt Lake office, accusing the agency of delay and collusion with Kolkata Police in the RG Kar case. Frustration mounts as the doctors demand a swift investigation into the case involving their colleague's tragic death.
Junior doctors held a protest outside the CBI's Salt Lake office on Tuesday, criticizing the agency for delays and alleged collusion with the Kolkata Police in the RG Kar case.
The protest involved symbolically locking the CBI office gate, demanding faster investigation progress, leading to a scuffle with security personnel.
The doctors' frustration grows as they continue to demand justice for their colleague, with ongoing protests supported by the Abhaya Mancha and Joint Platform of Doctors.
