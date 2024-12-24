DDR Chabua: Sonowal Lays Foundation Stone for New Infrastructure Developments in Tea Garden Areas

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, attended the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Dakha Devi Rasiwasia College (DDR College), Chabua, where he laid the foundation stone of the Golden Jubilee Memorial Building. Addressing the gathering, he expressed the hope that the new construction will be of global standards, underlining the critical role of infrastructure in the success of educational institutions.

Shri Sonowal highlighted the significant contributions of DDR College, particularly in the remote and relatively underdeveloped geographical context of Chabua. He said, “Chabua is inherently associated with my personal identity. Its development is my happiness and such a feeling of pride is important for all of us present here.” Reflecting on the 50 years of DDR College’s existence, he acknowledged the institution’s resilience in overcoming numerous challenges and commended its ongoing efforts despite difficult circumstances.

He emphasized the importance of a clear vision for the future, stating, “Clarity of vision is of utmost importance. We must evolve a vision statement that defines where we want DDR Chabua to be fifty years from now.” Drawing inspiration from Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision for India, he pointed out how such a vision helped India transform into the world’s 5th largest economy, up from 11th in 2014, and noted the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana as an example of successful inclusive policies that would propel India to become the world’s largest economy by 2047.

Building Human Capital for the Future

In his address, the Minister emphasized the role of students, guardians, and faculty as the three pillars of any educational institution. He encouraged all stakeholders at DDR College to work together in shaping a strategy that would ensure that the college's human capital contributes to the upliftment of society. He said, "It is the solemn duty of these three to come together and chart out a strategy such that the human capital emerging out of DDR College Chabua can meaningfully contribute to the eventual upliftment of humanity."

Developmental Projects for Tea Garden Communities

Later in the day, Shri Sonowal attended the foundation stone laying ceremony for four major developmental projects at Kharjan Tea Estate under the Untied Fund Scheme and MPLADS Fund. These projects are set to benefit the residents of Bindhakota, Balijan, Kharjan, and Panitola areas under the Chabua Legislative Assembly Constituency.

Emphasizing his strong ties with the Tea Garden community, the Minister expressed gratitude for the love and support he has received from the community, which has helped him rise to significant political positions, including Former Chief Minister, Member of Parliament, and now as Union Minister. He stressed that his deep connection with the community had given him a firsthand understanding of their challenges.

Shri Sonowal noted the difference in approach between the current NDA government and the previous Congress-led regime, saying, "Unlike the past when the Congress regime only paid lip service to Garibi Hatao, the current dispensation under PM Modi has actually worked on the ground to address the endemic poverty in the Tea Garden areas."

He highlighted several key welfare initiatives under the NDA government, such as:

Road construction in Tea Garden areas.

Recruitment of teachers for Tea Garden schools.

Maternity benefits worth Rs. 12,000 for pregnant women.

Bank account credits worth Rs. 10,000 in the accounts of 8.5 lakh beneficiaries.

These measures, he said, have helped alleviate poverty in the Tea Garden regions and are a result of PM Modi’s vision and his personal connection to the hardships faced by the Tea Garden workers.

Progress in Tea Garden Development

He further recognized the progress in Tea Garden development, citing the example of five meritorious students from Tea Garden backgrounds who secured government jobs through hard work and dedication, without resorting to bribery — a practice common during the Congress-led regime. These achievements, he emphasized, were possible due to the concerted efforts of the BJP-led NDA government since 2016.

Additionally, the Minister highlighted the ongoing development of Tea Gardens across the Brahmaputra and Barak valleys, including:

Pucca houses for workers.

Provision of electricity, cooking gas, and toilets in Tea Gardens.

Shri Sonowal concluded by expressing optimism for the future, stressing that the current government's focus on development, infrastructure, and welfare would continue to uplift the Tea Garden community and pave the way for sustainable growth in the region. Through these efforts, he said, the NDA government is ensuring that the Tea Garden workers are finally seeing the benefits of development after years of neglect.