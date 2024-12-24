Left Menu

Frustrated with spam calls demanding money, man fabricates murder bid tale

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 24-12-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 21:54 IST
Frustrated by spam calls from an unidentified person demanding money, a private sector employee in Nagpur cooked up a story of his abduction by robbers and murder bid, hoping that calls would stop, police said on Tuesday.

A police official said Chaitanya Uke, 20, informed Kanhan police last Friday that four persons arrived on two motorcycles at Ambedkar Square and abducted him on Thursday night. They took him to the Gade Ghat area, forcibly took Rs 60,000 from him, and tried to set him on fire by pouring petrol.

Police registered a case under the BNS and launched a probe to trace ''attackers'', he said.

Shopkeepers in the Ambedkar Square area told police that no such incident occurred. Police scanned CCTV camera footage that showed Uke riding a motorcycle with a bottle of liquid.

During questioning, Uke told police that he concocted the story as he was frustrated with threatening calls demanding money from him.

''Uke thought that the caller would stop contacting him when the word would spread about the attack,'' the official said.

Police have launched a search to identify the caller.

