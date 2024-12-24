Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 22:01 IST
AAP MLA, minister lead registration drive for 'Mahila Samman', 'Sanjeevani' schemes
AAP ministers, MLAs, and volunteers on Tuesday launched an extensive public outreach campaign to register people for the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' and 'Sanjeevani Yojana'.

Party leaders, including ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Imran Hussain, set up registration camps in Shahpur Jat and Ballimaran, an official statement said.

Raghuvinder Shokeen, Sanjeev Jha, Vishesh Ravi, and Kuldeep Kumar joined the effort by conducting camps in their constituencies, it said.

The initiative was kickstarted by AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday in the New Delhi constituency and Jangpura constituency.

According to the statement, the registration drive will continue ''indefinitely'' to ensure no eligible resident is left behind.

With an estimated 35-40 lakh women expected to enrol for the 'Mahila Samman Yojana' and around 15 lakh senior citizens likely to benefit from the 'Sanjeevani Yojana,' the scale of the outreach is ''unprecedented,'' the statement said.

On Wednesday, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is scheduled to host a registration camp in the Jangpura Assembly constituency, joining several other AAP leaders who will organise similar initiatives across the city, it read.

Under the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana,' Delhi-residing women aged above 18, who are not employed in government or political positions, are eligible for a Rs 2,100 monthly allowance.

The 'Sanjeevani Yojana' promises to provide free healthcare for all senior citizens in Delhi, covering treatment costs in both private and government hospitals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

