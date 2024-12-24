Senior Andhra IPS officer booked for alleged misappropriation of funds

A case was registered against senior IPS officer N Sanjay, who headed the CID during N Chandrababu Naidu's arrest in 2023, on Tuesday for allegedly misappropriating government funds amounting to Rs 1.76 crore.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau registered the case against him for allegedly manipulating the processes involved in awarding contract work for the development and maintenance of the AGNI–NOC (Automated Governance & NOC Integration) web portal, mobile app, and other services.

''It is submitted that N Sanjay, IPS, formerly Director General of AP State Disaster Response & Fire Services, manipulated the tender processes to award the contract work for the AGNI–NOC web portal, mobile app, and supply of hardware to Sauthrika Technologies & Infra Pvt Ltd,'' said the FIR.

According to the ACB, Sanjay ''dishonestly and fraudulently'' facilitated the payment of Rs 60 lakh to Sauthrika Technologies & Infra on February 22, 2023, just one week after agreeing on February 15, 2023.

Further, the ACB alleged that the suspended officer purchased 10 laptops from the same company at an exorbitant price of Rs 18 lakh without calling for tenders through e-procurement.

Additionally, the ACB claimed that while working as the Additional Director General of CID in 2023, Sanjay 'connived' with others to manipulate the tender processes and award the contract for conducting awareness meetings on the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act to Kritvyap Technologies Pvt Ltd.

The ACB stated that Kritvyap Technologies Pvt Ltd ''did not exist'' but allegedly received Rs 1.19 crore, facilitated by Sanjay.

The IPS officer has been booked under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and relevant IPC sections.

On December 4, the Andhra Pradesh government suspended Sanjay.

