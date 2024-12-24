Left Menu

Odisha: R Santhanagopalan named new principal secretary of SSEPD dept

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-12-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 22:35 IST
Odisha: R Santhanagopalan named new principal secretary of SSEPD dept
The Odisha Government on Tuesday appointed IAS officer R Santhanagopalan as the Secretary, Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department.

Santhanagopalan, a 2001-batch officer, is presently working as the Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha and Ex-officio Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Home (Elections) Department.

He will remain in additional charge of Secretary, SSEPD Department, an official notification said.

The additional appointment of Sanjeeb Kumar Mishra as Principal Secretary of SSEPD Department will stand terminated from the date Santhanagopalan takes over, it said.

Mishra was given the additional charge in place of Bishnupada Sethi, who has been summoned by the CBI in a bribery case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

