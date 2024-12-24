Left Menu

CM Abdullah condoles death of 5 soldiers in Poonch Army vehicle accident

Updated: 24-12-2024 23:17 IST
CM Abdullah condoles death of 5 soldiers in Poonch Army vehicle accident
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Tuesday expressed deep sorrow and heartfelt condolences over the death of five soldiers in a road accident near a forward post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district.

An army vehicle, en route from Nilam Headquarters to Balnoi Ghora Post, veered off course near the Ghora Post and fell into a 300-feet-deep gorge.

The unfortunate incident claimed the lives of five soldiers and left several others injured, an official spokesman said.

A Quick Reaction Team immediately launched a rescue operation at the site.

The chief minister extended his deepest sympathies to the bereaved families of the soldiers, the spokesman said.

Abdullah also prayed for the swift recovery of the soldiers injured in the accident.

