At least two killed as Haiti attempts to reopen main hospital
Reuters | Port-Au-Prince | Updated: 25-12-2024 01:42 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 01:42 IST
Haiti
- Haiti
At least two people were killed and others injured on Tuesday when armed men opened fire on a group of journalists who gathered for a government press conference set to announce the reopening of Haiti's largest public hospital, a witness to the attack told Reuters.
A journalist and a police officer were killed at the scene, the witness said.
