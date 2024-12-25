Left Menu

At least two killed as Haiti attempts to reopen main hospital

Reuters | Port-Au-Prince | Updated: 25-12-2024 01:42 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 01:42 IST
  • Country:
  • Haiti

At least two people were killed and others injured on Tuesday when armed men opened fire on a group of journalists who gathered for a government press conference set to announce the reopening of Haiti's largest public hospital, a witness to the attack told Reuters.

A journalist and a police officer were killed at the scene, the witness said.

Also Read: Haiti's Capital Airport Reopens Amid Security Boosts

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

