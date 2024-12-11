Haiti's Capital Airport Reopens Amid Security Boosts

Haiti's government has announced the reopening of Toussaint Louverture International Airport in the capital, describing it as a 'turning point' for the nation's economy. The airport had been closed for a month amid escalating gang violence in Port-au-Prince.

Despite the reopening, uncertainty looms regarding the resumption of commercial flights, as a U.S. regulator's ban remains effective at least until Thursday. The closure and ongoing violence have intensified Haiti's ongoing social and political turmoil, forcing airlines to suspend operations after incidents of gunfire targeting planes.

Enhanced security measures have been implemented around the airport, with additional patrols and checkpoints established in cooperation with national and international forces. The Haitian government emphasized that these steps are part of a strategy to restore security and invigorate economic activity on the island.

