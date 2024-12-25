Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: Vehicle rams into ambulance carrying bodies of suspected Khalistani terrorists

PTI | Rampur | Updated: 25-12-2024 08:49 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 08:49 IST
Uttar Pradesh: Vehicle rams into ambulance carrying bodies of suspected Khalistani terrorists
An unidentified vehicle rammed into an ambulance that was taking to Punjab the bodies of three suspected terrorists of the 'Khalistan Zindabad Force' killed in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit, police said on Wednesday.

No one was hurt in the incident that occurred on the Rampur bypass on Tuesday night, but the ambulance was damaged following which the bodies were shifted to another vehicle, they said.

Rampur District Superintendent of Police Vidyasagar Mishra said that the ambulance carrying the bodies of three suspected terrorists from Pilibhit to Punjab was hit by the unknown vehicle on the Rampur bypass late Tuesday night.

There was no casualty in the incident, he said.

As soon as they received information about the accident, Rampur police rushed to the site and the three bodies were shifted from the damaged vehicle to another ambulance, he said.

A joint team of Punjab Police and Uttar Pradesh Police killed the three suspected terrorists, who were allegedly involved in a grenade attack on a police post in Gurdaspur, in an encounter in Pilibhit's Puranpur on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

