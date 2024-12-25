Elderly man killed in Palghar; hunt on for culprit

A man allegedly killed a 65-year-old villager and then dumped the body at a field in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place last Saturday and the body was found on Monday, they said, adding the motive behind the killing was not yet known.

The victim, belonging to Gavtanpada in Jawhar taluka, was killed by a man while both were inebriated, Jawhar police station's inspector Kishore Manbhav said quoting the FIR.

The accused then tied the body to a rope, dragged it for about 150 metres to a field of another villager and dumped it there, the police said.

Some passersby spotted the body on Monday and alerted the police. Later, the police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem to a government hospital in Jawhar.

Search was on for the accused, the police said.

