Security forces seize 3.6 kg explosives from under bridge in Manipur's Churachandpur

Security forces seized 3.6 kg of explosives from under a bridge in Manipur's Churachandpur district, an army statement said on Wednesday.

In a joint operation, the Assam Rifles and Manipur police seized the explosives from Leisang village along the Imphal-Churachandpur route, it said.

Spear Corps in a post on X said, ''Acting on specific intelligence on presence of IEDs in general area Leisang village, Churachandpur district, #Manipur, #AssamRifles formation under #SpearCorps and @manipur_police launched a joint search operation and recovered 3.6 kgs of explosives, detonators, cordtex and other accessories under a bridge on the Imphal-Churachandpur route.

The bomb squad was deployed to defuse the explosives, it said.

The security forces on Tuesday seized seven firearms including one M-16 with magazine, four SBBL country-made guns, one revolver and ammunition from Moljol village in Churachandpur district, a police statement said.

