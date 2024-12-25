Christmas celebrated with fervour across Kerala

Kerala celebrated Christmas with great joy and splendour on Wednesday.

Special prayers began in churches across the state on Tuesday evening and concluded with midnight masses.

Cardinal George Koovakkattil led prayers at Lourde Forane Church in Thiruvananthapuram, while Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, Major Archbishop of the Malankara Catholic Church, led services at St Mary's Church in Pattom.

In Wayanad district, survivors of the landslide-affected Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas gathered at St Sebastian Church in Chooralmala on Tuesday evening.

A special prayer service was held on Tuesday at 7 pm, where attendees remembered their loved ones who had been lost in the disaster.

