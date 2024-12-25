Christmas celebrated across Mizoram with religious fervour

Christmas was celebrated on Wednesday in all parts of Christian majority Mizoram with religious enthusiasm and traditional fervour to mark and commemorate the birth of Jesus.

All churches of different Christian denominations held special church services, offered prayers and delivered sermons on the birth of Christ in their respective churches to celebrate the event.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma greeted the people on the occasion.

''This Christmas, let us celebrate the spirit of love, hope and unity that binds us together. May the light of Christ guide us towards peace and prosperity as one family. Wishing you all a blessed joyful Christmas,'' Lalduhoma said on his official social media 'X' handle.

Traditional congregational singing services called 'Zaikhawm' were held by all churches to sing Christmas songs and hymns.

Special church services will also be held in the evening and zaikhawm at night.

Christmas celebration began on Tuesday (December 24) evening locally known as ''Urlawk zan' or pre-Christmas night during which worship service, dedication of Christmas halls and congregational singing were held by churches.

The Roman Catholic Church also organized midnight mass on pre-Christmas night.

Although Christmas is celebrated usually for two days by most churches, sometimes the celebration lasts for a week depending on the convenience of local churches.

In Mizoram, which celebrated the centenary of the arrival of Christianity back in 1994, Christmas is a blend of religious and traditional fervour.

Notwithstanding an English way of celebration, the proselytised Mizos follow their own way of celebrations in tune with their historic traditions.

The grand celebration is held on December 25, which is dedicated and sanctified for special worship during which church service, prayer, sermon on the birth of Jesus and congregational singing were held by all churches.

As a customary practice, community feasts, which form an integral part of Christmas celebration, will be held on Thursday (December 26) by most churches, including Mizoram Presbyterian church and Baptist Church of Mizoram (BCM).

However, some minor churches, including Evangelical Free Church of India (EFCI) will organize community feasts from Wednesday as part of the celebration.

The government has banned firecrackers and other fireworks to ensure peaceful and pollution-free celebration.

Security has also been beefed up in the state capital Aizawl and other towns to maintain law and order, a senior police officer said.

Patrolling will be conducted day and night and aerial drones will also be used in Aizawl to enhance surveillance and security monitoring, he said.

