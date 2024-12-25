Left Menu

UP: Nepalese woman held near IB, charas worth Rs 70 lakh seized

A joint team of local police and Sashastra Seema Bal SSB has arrested a Nepalese woman near Indo-Nepal border in Rupaidiha with 364 grams of charas, an official said on Wednesday.

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 25-12-2024 15:09 IST
UP: Nepalese woman held near IB, charas worth Rs 70 lakh seized
A joint team of local police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has arrested a Nepalese woman near Indo-Nepal border in Rupaidiha with 364 grams of charas, an official said on Wednesday. The seized contraband is worth about Rs 70 lakh, an SSB official said.

Acting on a tip off, a Nepalese woman was on Tuesday arrested with 364 grams of charas, which was concealed in a packet and tied to her waist, Officiating Commandant, 42nd Battalion Sashastra Seema Bal, Raj Ranjan said.

The woman has been identified as Jayakala Bohara. During interrogation, she confessed to her involvement in narcotics smuggling.

A detailed probe is on in the matter by the local police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

