Russia gives Dutchman three-year suspended jail term for drunken attack on policeman, TASS reports
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-12-2024 16:24 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 16:24 IST
- Country:
- Russia
A Moscow court on Wednesday handed a three-year suspended jail sentence to a citizen of the Netherlands, the TASS state news agency reported.
TASS named the citizen as Harry Johannes Van Wurden and said he had been convicted of a drunken attack on a police officer in central Moscow.
It did not say how he had pleaded.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Van Wurden
- Moscow
- TASS
- Harry Johannes
- Netherlands
Advertisement