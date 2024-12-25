Left Menu

Mumbai: Minor girl killed, three hurt in RCC water tank burst

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-12-2024 20:59 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 20:59 IST
A nine-year-old girl was killed and three others, including a minor, were injured on Wednesday evening after a Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) water tank burst at the BMC staff colony in Nagpada area of Mumbai, officials said.

The temporary tank was installed for constructing SWM staff quarters by the Aashray Yojana Cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Four people, including two minors, were injured and rushed to a nearby Faujiya hospital. A nine-year-old girl was declared as brought dead, while three others are in stable condition, an official said.

''All the injured and the deceased were contractor staff,'' he said, adding that water pressure was the prima facie cause behind the incident.

The incident, reported by the Mumbai Police control room, occurred around 5:43 pm.

The deceased girl was identified as Khushi Khatun (9) and the injured persons are identified as Gulam Rasul (32), Miraj Khatun (9), and Najranabibi (33), the official added.

