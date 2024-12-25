Odisha: After stabbing wife to death, man tries to slit own throat

Left Menu

Biswajit Mallick and Bishnupriya Mallick, both in their mid-30s, got married in 2019 after dating for a couple of years.

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 25-12-2024 23:12 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 23:12 IST
A man allegedly stabbed his wife to death in Odisha's Cuttack on Wednesday, and then when he was trying to slit his own throat, he was overpowered by his neighbours, police said.

The incident happened at Siddheswar Sahi in Lalbag police station area in the afternoon, they said.

Biswajit Mallick and Bishnupriya Mallick, both in their mid-30s, got married in 2019 after dating for a couple of years. They also had a four-year-old daughter, but their relationship had been rocky since the beginning.

While Biswajit was a local businessman, Bishnupriya was a constable posted in the Cyber Cell of the Odisha Police's Crime Branch.

''They started fighting over a trivial issue in the afternoon and in a fit of rage, Biswajit stabbed Bishnupriya repeatedly with a kitchen knife. After profusely bleeding, Bishnupriya died on the spot,'' Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) PK Rout said.

''A terrified Biswajit then tried to slit his own throat with the same knife. He was, however, overpowered by the neighbours who had by then gathered at the spot,'' he said.

After admitting Biswajit to a nearby hospital, police registered a case and sent his wife's body for post-mortem examination.

Their family told the police that they were planning to get separated and seek divorce.

