Maha Kumbh: Security increased at temples, key locations ahead of New Year celebrations

PTI | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 25-12-2024 23:40 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 23:40 IST
  • India

Security measures have been strengthened at temples and key sites here to ensure safety during New Year celebrations, officials said on Wednesday.

The intelligence system has been activated across the Mahakumbh Mela area, Prayagraj and neighboring districts, they said.

Under the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, comprehensive preparations have been made for a secure Mahakumbh. Multiple checkpoints have been set up to screen every individual entering the district, according to an official statement.

Intelligence squads have also been deployed to monitor suspicious activities and maintain vigilance throughout the region, it said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Mahakumbh Nagar, Rajesh Dwivedi, said that the chief minister aims to make this year's Maha Kumbh unforgettable, with a robust and hi-tech security system in place.

''With the global spotlight on the Mahakumbh, the Mahakumbh Nagar Police has gone into full alert mode ahead of the New Year celebrations,'' he said.

Security has been significantly increased at temples and key locations, with a three-tier security system established across Prayagraj and surrounding districts to ensure the safety of every devotee, Dwivedi said.

Additionally, intelligence squads have been deployed to monitor suspicious activities and execute safety operations in coordination with senior officials, he said.

Multiple checkpoints have been set up by the Mahakumbh Nagar Police to further enhance the security system, he added.

Dwivedi stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adityanath have prioritised making this year's Maha Kumbh a ''Digital Mahakumbh.'' In line with this vision, AI-powered cameras have been introduced at the world's largest cultural event, along with drones, anti-drones, and tethered drones strategically deployed to enhance surveillance.

To ensure the cyber safety of devotees arriving from across the globe, robust cyber security measures have been implemented, including intensified cyber patrolling. The most skilled police personnel have been given important responsibilities to bolster the security system in Mahakumbh Nagar, he added.

