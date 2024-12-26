Tutor Arrest Sparks Controversy Over BPSC Exam Protests

In a dramatic turn of events, a tutor from Delhi, identified as Rohit, was taken into custody on charges of inciting protests outside the Bihar Public Service Commission office in Patna.

Authorities claim that Rohit played a pivotal role in mobilizing and leading aspirants to demand the cancellation of a crucial examination. The protest, described by officials as part of a larger conspiracy, has sparked an investigation into its funding sources.

The incident has triggered political reactions, with prominent figures condemning police actions and demanding the examination's cancellation. The debate over exam fairness continues to intensify in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)