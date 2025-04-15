Left Menu

Bihar Politics: RLJP Chief Pushes Strengthened INDIA Bloc to Challenge NDA

RLJP leader Pashupati Kumar Paras advocates for a consolidated INDIA bloc to challenge the NDA in upcoming Bihar elections. Praising the meeting between Tejashwi Yadav and Mallikarjun Kharge, Paras urges a united front and highlights Dalit dissatisfaction. The party prepares for all 243 assembly seats.

RLJP chief Pashupati Kumar Paras (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) chief, Pashupati Kumar Paras, has stressed the importance of reinforcing the INDIA bloc to oppose the NDA in Bihar's forthcoming assembly elections. Emphasizing unity, Paras praised a pivotal meeting between RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge as a progressive move for the alliance.

"Today's meeting was highly successful and sets a promising precedent," Paras communicated to ANI in Patna, advocating for a consolidated effort by April across Bihar's 38 districts. This initiative aims to unite, strengthen organizational roots, and tackle supporters' challenges by August.

Marking a significant shift, Paras revealed RLJP's departure from the NDA due to alleged electoral discrepancies. As Bihar gears up for elections, preparations are underway, with RLJP poised to contest all 243 legislative seats and capitalize on perceived dissatisfaction among Dalits with the current regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

