Samajwadi Party Seeks Transparency in By-Election Results

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has officially requested the release of CCTV footage and video recordings from polling stations in seven Uttar Pradesh assembly constituencies where by-elections took place, according to a memorandum submitted to the state's chief electoral officer.

The constituencies in question include Katehari, Kundarki, Phulpur, Majhawan, Meerapur, Khair, and Ghaziabad, where the SP suffered losses in the November 13 bypolls. Only two seats, Sishamau and Karhal, were won by the SP, while the BJP secured six seats and its ally, RLD, won Meerapur in Muzaffarnagar.

In light of the party's poor performance, representatives KK Srivastava, Harishchandra Singh, and Radheshyam Singh presented the memorandum, urging for greater transparency in the electoral process. This comes as the Union law ministry has amended Rule 93(2)(a) of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, based on the Election Commission's recommendations, limiting public access to certain electronic election documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)