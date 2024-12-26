Left Menu

Samajwadi Party Seeks Transparency in By-Election Results

The Samajwadi Party has urged the Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer to release CCTV footage and video recordings from polling booths in seven constituencies after losing seats in the November by-elections. The party emphasized the need for transparency, amid a recent legal amendment restricting access to certain election-related documents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-12-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 18:37 IST
Samajwadi Party Seeks Transparency in By-Election Results
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has officially requested the release of CCTV footage and video recordings from polling stations in seven Uttar Pradesh assembly constituencies where by-elections took place, according to a memorandum submitted to the state's chief electoral officer.

The constituencies in question include Katehari, Kundarki, Phulpur, Majhawan, Meerapur, Khair, and Ghaziabad, where the SP suffered losses in the November 13 bypolls. Only two seats, Sishamau and Karhal, were won by the SP, while the BJP secured six seats and its ally, RLD, won Meerapur in Muzaffarnagar.

In light of the party's poor performance, representatives KK Srivastava, Harishchandra Singh, and Radheshyam Singh presented the memorandum, urging for greater transparency in the electoral process. This comes as the Union law ministry has amended Rule 93(2)(a) of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, based on the Election Commission's recommendations, limiting public access to certain electronic election documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024