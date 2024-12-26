Left Menu

Noida Extends Liquor Shop Hours for New Year's Eve Fête

Liquor shops in Noida and Greater Noida will operate for an extra hour on New Year's Eve, staying open until 11 pm. Compliance with licensing regulations is emphasized, with online single-day permits available for celebrations. A marked increase in license applications has been noted ahead of the festivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 26-12-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 20:56 IST
Noida Extends Liquor Shop Hours for New Year's Eve Fête
  • Country:
  • India

Liquor shops across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar are set to extend their hours on New Year's Eve, remaining operational from 10 am to 11 pm, officials announced Thursday. This measure aims to accommodate the high demand as residents prepare for year-end celebrations.

District Excise Officer Subodh Shrivastava highlighted the necessity for obtaining proper licenses for events where alcohol is served, stressing compliance with state regulations. Occasional bar licenses, available for Rs 1,100, can be acquired online, ensuring that festivities are safe and legal.

Shrivastava further explained that licenses for private residence parties are priced at Rs 4,000, while commercial venue licenses, such as those for restaurants and banquet halls, cost Rs 11,000. Non-compliance will lead to legal consequences, he warned. The district has already seen a 20% rise in license applications from last year, with expectations for further increase before the year ends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024