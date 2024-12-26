Noida Extends Liquor Shop Hours for New Year's Eve Fête

Liquor shops across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar are set to extend their hours on New Year's Eve, remaining operational from 10 am to 11 pm, officials announced Thursday. This measure aims to accommodate the high demand as residents prepare for year-end celebrations.

District Excise Officer Subodh Shrivastava highlighted the necessity for obtaining proper licenses for events where alcohol is served, stressing compliance with state regulations. Occasional bar licenses, available for Rs 1,100, can be acquired online, ensuring that festivities are safe and legal.

Shrivastava further explained that licenses for private residence parties are priced at Rs 4,000, while commercial venue licenses, such as those for restaurants and banquet halls, cost Rs 11,000. Non-compliance will lead to legal consequences, he warned. The district has already seen a 20% rise in license applications from last year, with expectations for further increase before the year ends.

