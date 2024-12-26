Left Menu

Escalating Israel-Houthi Tensions: Strikes and Diplomatic Maneuvers

Israel's military struck multiple targets in Yemen linked to the Houthi movement, including an airport and ports, in response to ongoing Houthi drone and missile attacks towards Israel. These events have affected global shipping and prompted diplomatic responses, including UN intervention and efforts to label the Houthis as a terrorist organization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 21:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a series of military operations, Israel has targeted multiple sites associated with the Iran-backed Houthi movement in Yemen, including Sana'a International Airport and strategic ports along the western coastline. The strikes, confirmed by Israeli military sources, are in retaliation for continuous Houthi missile and drone assaults on Israel, claimed as solidarity actions with Palestinians in Gaza.

Israeli forces hit key areas including the Hezyaz and Ras Kanatib power stations and military facilities in the ports of Hodeidah, Salif, and Ras Kanatib. Although the Houthis have yet to officially respond, their attacks over the past year have significantly disrupted international trade routes, causing firms to resort to longer, more costly shipping paths and triggering concerns about rising global inflation.

In a bid to curb these threats, Israel has mobilized its diplomatic channels in Europe to advocate for the designation of the Houthis as a terrorist group. This push coincides with a forthcoming United Nations Security Council meeting set to discuss Houthi offensives against Israel, following a recent incident where a missile from Yemen struck Tel Aviv-Jaffa, injuring 14 individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

