Escalating Israel-Houthi Tensions: Strikes and Diplomatic Maneuvers

In a series of military operations, Israel has targeted multiple sites associated with the Iran-backed Houthi movement in Yemen, including Sana'a International Airport and strategic ports along the western coastline. The strikes, confirmed by Israeli military sources, are in retaliation for continuous Houthi missile and drone assaults on Israel, claimed as solidarity actions with Palestinians in Gaza.

Israeli forces hit key areas including the Hezyaz and Ras Kanatib power stations and military facilities in the ports of Hodeidah, Salif, and Ras Kanatib. Although the Houthis have yet to officially respond, their attacks over the past year have significantly disrupted international trade routes, causing firms to resort to longer, more costly shipping paths and triggering concerns about rising global inflation.

In a bid to curb these threats, Israel has mobilized its diplomatic channels in Europe to advocate for the designation of the Houthis as a terrorist group. This push coincides with a forthcoming United Nations Security Council meeting set to discuss Houthi offensives against Israel, following a recent incident where a missile from Yemen struck Tel Aviv-Jaffa, injuring 14 individuals.

