Maharashtra Man Arrested After Viral Video of Celebratory Gunfire
A man in Maharashtra's Beed district was arrested after a video of him firing a gun in the air during Diwali last year surfaced online. The police identified the man as Kailas Phad, who was subsequently taken into custody and charged under the Arms Act.
- Country:
- India
A man from Maharashtra's Beed district found himself in police custody after a video of his celebratory gunfire went viral. The video, posted on social media platforms, showed the man firing a gun into the air during last year's Diwali festivities at Bank Colony in Parli.
Officials revealed that the individual in the video was Kailas Phad, a local resident of Parli. The police team, acting on the basis of the widely circulated video, managed to apprehend Phad early Thursday morning.
Following the identification, a case was registered under the Arms Act. Phad was presented before a local court, which remanded him in police custody for a day to assist with the ongoing investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Beed
- Viral video
- gunfire
- Diwali
- Kailas Phad
- arrest
- Arms Act
- Parli
- police custody