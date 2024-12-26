Left Menu

Maharashtra Man Arrested After Viral Video of Celebratory Gunfire

A man in Maharashtra's Beed district was arrested after a video of him firing a gun in the air during Diwali last year surfaced online. The police identified the man as Kailas Phad, who was subsequently taken into custody and charged under the Arms Act.

  • India

A man from Maharashtra's Beed district found himself in police custody after a video of his celebratory gunfire went viral. The video, posted on social media platforms, showed the man firing a gun into the air during last year's Diwali festivities at Bank Colony in Parli.

Officials revealed that the individual in the video was Kailas Phad, a local resident of Parli. The police team, acting on the basis of the widely circulated video, managed to apprehend Phad early Thursday morning.

Following the identification, a case was registered under the Arms Act. Phad was presented before a local court, which remanded him in police custody for a day to assist with the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

