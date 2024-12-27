Doctors Demand Action in RG Kar Medical Investigation
Doctors in West Bengal are demanding a no-objection certificate to aid the CBI's probe into a case at RG Kar Medical College. They met with the CBI officials and attempted to meet the Chief Secretary to push for a swift investigation into the financial irregularities and the tragic incident involving a woman doctor's death.
A group of agitated doctors demanded action from West Bengal's secretariat officials on Thursday. They seek a no-objection certificate aiding the CBI's investigation into the RG Kar medical case, involving financial irregularities.
The doctors visited the CBI's CGO Complex, urging a swift completion of the investigation. Efforts were made to engage the Chief Secretary, pushing the state government for cooperation.
The incident gained attention after a woman doctor's body was discovered in the hospital on August 9, leading to a chargesheet against Sanjay Roy for rape and murder by the CBI.
