Doctors Demand Action in RG Kar Medical Investigation

A group of agitated doctors demanded action from West Bengal's secretariat officials on Thursday. They seek a no-objection certificate aiding the CBI's investigation into the RG Kar medical case, involving financial irregularities.

The doctors visited the CBI's CGO Complex, urging a swift completion of the investigation. Efforts were made to engage the Chief Secretary, pushing the state government for cooperation.

The incident gained attention after a woman doctor's body was discovered in the hospital on August 9, leading to a chargesheet against Sanjay Roy for rape and murder by the CBI.

(With inputs from agencies.)