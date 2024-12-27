Anchor Sabotage: Finnish Seizure of Russian Ship Unveils Undersea Outages

Finnish authorities have taken decisive action by seizing a Russian oil ship, the Eagle S, in the Baltic Sea. Authorities suspect the vessel caused an outage of an undersea power cable linking Finland and Estonia, in addition to damaging four internet lines.

Investigations suggest the ship's anchor is responsible for the damage, with Robin Lardot of the Finnish National Bureau of Investigation labeling the incident as 'grave sabotage.' Rapid responses from both Finnish and Estonian governments underscore the significance of the threat to critical infrastructure.

The Eagle S is believed to be part of Russia's shadow fleet, vessels that often evade sanctions. This incident raises broader security concerns about maintaining undersea infrastructure, as NATO and the EU call for increased vigilance.

