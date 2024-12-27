Left Menu

Anchor Sabotage: Finnish Seizure of Russian Ship Unveils Undersea Outages

Finnish authorities have seized a Russian oil ship suspected of damaging undersea infrastructure, causing a power outage and breaking internet cables between Finland and Estonia. The ship, Eagle S, is part of Russia's shadow fleet. The incident highlights ongoing tensions and the need for international cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 01:37 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 01:37 IST
Anchor Sabotage: Finnish Seizure of Russian Ship Unveils Undersea Outages
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Finnish authorities have taken decisive action by seizing a Russian oil ship, the Eagle S, in the Baltic Sea. Authorities suspect the vessel caused an outage of an undersea power cable linking Finland and Estonia, in addition to damaging four internet lines.

Investigations suggest the ship's anchor is responsible for the damage, with Robin Lardot of the Finnish National Bureau of Investigation labeling the incident as 'grave sabotage.' Rapid responses from both Finnish and Estonian governments underscore the significance of the threat to critical infrastructure.

The Eagle S is believed to be part of Russia's shadow fleet, vessels that often evade sanctions. This incident raises broader security concerns about maintaining undersea infrastructure, as NATO and the EU call for increased vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024