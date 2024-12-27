Japan's Ambitious Defence Budget: A Strategic Military Expansion

In a historic move, the Japanese Cabinet has approved an unprecedented 8.7 trillion yen defence budget for 2025, underscoring Japan's commitment to strengthening its military capabilities. This decision is aimed at countering mounting regional threats from nations such as China, North Korea, and Russia. Key components of the budget include the acquisition of long-range cruise missiles and the ongoing deployment of Tomahawks.

This defense spending is part of Japan's broader national security strategy, marking the third year of its extensive five-year military buildup plan. With a proposed national budget of over 115 trillion yen, these measures are pending approval by March to be implemented. A significant allocation of 940 billion yen focuses on advancing 'standoff' defense systems, incorporating long-range missiles and satellite constellations.

Furthermore, Japan aims to double its military expenditure, aspiring to become the world's third-largest military spender. By enhancing its defense industry and engaging in international collaborations, particularly with Australia, Japan seeks to boost its warship capabilities and solidify strategic alliances. This includes the joint development of next-generation fighter jets with Britain and Italy.

(With inputs from agencies.)