Presidential Property Raid: South Korean Police Investigate
South Korean police raided a state property used for private presidential business in connection with an investigation into impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol's recent martial law decree. The authorities are attempting to secure surveillance footage as part of broad probes into Yoon and other officials.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 27-12-2024 12:04 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 11:30 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
On Friday, South Korean police conducted a raid on a state property linked to private presidential affairs, aiming to gather crucial surveillance footage.
This action is part of an ongoing investigation into impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief imposition of martial law earlier this month.
The inquiry extends to Yoon and several other officials, reflecting heightened scrutiny over recent governmental actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korean president defends his martial law decree as an act of governance and denies rebellion charges, reports AP.
South Korean president says martial law was an act of governance and denies rebellion charges
South Korea's Yoon defends martial law decision as his party leans toward impeachment
Political Turmoil in South Korea: President Yoon Faces Impeachment
Political Shakeup: South Korean Parliament on Brink of Presidential Impeachment