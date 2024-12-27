Left Menu

Presidential Property Raid: South Korean Police Investigate

South Korean police raided a state property used for private presidential business in connection with an investigation into impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol's recent martial law decree. The authorities are attempting to secure surveillance footage as part of broad probes into Yoon and other officials.

Updated: 27-12-2024 12:04 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 11:30 IST
On Friday, South Korean police conducted a raid on a state property linked to private presidential affairs, aiming to gather crucial surveillance footage.

This action is part of an ongoing investigation into impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief imposition of martial law earlier this month.

The inquiry extends to Yoon and several other officials, reflecting heightened scrutiny over recent governmental actions.

