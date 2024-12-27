Jinjiang Group Under Fire: Human Trafficking Allegations in Brazil

Jinjiang Group, a prominent Chinese construction firm, is embroiled in controversy after Brazilian labor authorities accused it of human trafficking and maintaining workers in 'slavery-like conditions' at a site for the electric vehicle maker BYD. The company denies these serious allegations.

Established in 2002, Jinjiang Group operates globally with clientele including major Chinese property developers and has aided BYD's extensive infrastructural projects. However, its safety record reveals past violations, raising concerns over workers' welfare.

In response to the Brazil allegations, Jinjiang claims mistranslation issues, but the scrutiny has prompted action from Brazil's Labor Prosecutor. Meanwhile, diplomatic discussions between China and Brazil are underway to resolve the labor dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)