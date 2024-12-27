Left Menu

Jinjiang Group Under Fire: Human Trafficking Allegations in Brazil

Jinjiang Group faces serious allegations from Brazilian authorities for allegedly subjecting workers to 'slavery-like conditions' at a factory built for BYD. The company has denied these claims. China and Brazil are in communication regarding the issue, while Jinjiang's work safety records show previous penalties.

Updated: 27-12-2024 14:02 IST
  • China

Jinjiang Group, a prominent Chinese construction firm, is embroiled in controversy after Brazilian labor authorities accused it of human trafficking and maintaining workers in 'slavery-like conditions' at a site for the electric vehicle maker BYD. The company denies these serious allegations.

Established in 2002, Jinjiang Group operates globally with clientele including major Chinese property developers and has aided BYD's extensive infrastructural projects. However, its safety record reveals past violations, raising concerns over workers' welfare.

In response to the Brazil allegations, Jinjiang claims mistranslation issues, but the scrutiny has prompted action from Brazil's Labor Prosecutor. Meanwhile, diplomatic discussions between China and Brazil are underway to resolve the labor dispute.

