Jinjiang Group Under Fire: Human Trafficking Allegations in Brazil
Jinjiang Group faces serious allegations from Brazilian authorities for allegedly subjecting workers to 'slavery-like conditions' at a factory built for BYD. The company has denied these claims. China and Brazil are in communication regarding the issue, while Jinjiang's work safety records show previous penalties.
- Country:
- China
Jinjiang Group, a prominent Chinese construction firm, is embroiled in controversy after Brazilian labor authorities accused it of human trafficking and maintaining workers in 'slavery-like conditions' at a site for the electric vehicle maker BYD. The company denies these serious allegations.
Established in 2002, Jinjiang Group operates globally with clientele including major Chinese property developers and has aided BYD's extensive infrastructural projects. However, its safety record reveals past violations, raising concerns over workers' welfare.
In response to the Brazil allegations, Jinjiang claims mistranslation issues, but the scrutiny has prompted action from Brazil's Labor Prosecutor. Meanwhile, diplomatic discussions between China and Brazil are underway to resolve the labor dispute.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Heroic Rescue: Stopping Human Trafficking at the Indo-Nepal Border
Kolkata Metro Revises East-West Services Amid Construction Efforts
Green Tribunal Cracks Down on Illegal Constructions in Noida
No Construction Without Clearance: NGT Cracks Down in Noida
Building Britain's Future: Addressing Workforce Shortages in Construction