Whistleblower in MUDA Scam Seeks Central Security Over State's Denial
RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna has requested security from Indian central authorities after the Karnataka government allegedly denied him protection following his exposure of a significant scam involving the Chief Minister. Despite threats, multiple FIRs, and monetary bribe attempts, Krishna remains committed to uncovering the truth.
Snehamayi Krishna, an RTI activist central to the MUDA scam investigation, has reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking their aid for personal security. This plea comes after the Karnataka government reportedly refused to protect him and his family in light of his whistleblowing activities.
Krishna's complaint, which triggered the case, involves the alleged unlawful allocation of sites under the Mysore Urban Development Authority in the name of Parvathi, wife of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, among others. Despite attempts to secure action through state channels, only a court intervention led to a Lokayukta investigation and a subsequent FIR naming Siddaramaiah as Accused No. 1.
Facing a flurry of retaliatory FIRs and coercion tactics, including financial offers to abandon the case, Krishna remains undeterred. Having been denied police protection repeatedly, he now appeals to the central government to guarantee his and his family's safety against what he describes as intimidation orchestrated by state officials loyal to the Chief Minister.
