Cape Town’s Identikidz Programme Tags 25,770 Children, Reunites 169 with Families During Holidays

The City of Cape Town’s Identikidz programme successfully tagged 25,770 children over the holiday season, ensuring their safety on the city’s crowded beaches. As a result of this initiative, 169 children who became separated from their families were quickly reunited.

Coordinated by the Community, Arts, and Culture Development Department, the programme focused on tagging children at Cape Town's busiest beaches. Strandfontein Beach recorded the highest number of tags (3,264), followed by Strand Beach (3,183) and Monwabisi Beach (3,005).

Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Patricia van der Ross, highlighted the importance of the initiative.

“The number of children tagged reflects how packed our beaches were during the holidays. With large crowds, it’s easy for children to lose sight of their families. Unfortunately, many of the children we helped reunite with their families were not tagged,” van der Ross said.

She reassured parents that the programme protects privacy. “The information collected is confidential and used solely for reunification in case a child goes missing,” she added.

As good weather and holidays continue, van der Ross encouraged parents and caregivers visiting the beach with young children to register for the Identikidz programme. “These tags are a crucial tool in keeping your little ones safe,” she emphasized.

Collaborative Safety Efforts The Identikidz programme operates in collaboration with the provincial Department of Social Development, local enforcement agencies, and the South African Police Service (SAPS). This multi-agency effort ensures the safety of children and their swift reunification with families in case of displacement.

Additional Statistics from Participating Beaches:

Camps Bay: 1,933 tags

1,933 tags Muizenberg: 2,904 tags

2,904 tags Mnandi: 2,589 tags

2,589 tags Sea Point: 460 tags

460 tags Harmony Park: 1,815 tags

1,815 tags Gordon’s Bay: 1,486 tags

1,486 tags Fish Hoek: 1,109 tags

1,109 tags Milnerton Beach: 1,165 tags

1,165 tags Melkbosstrand: 664 tags

664 tags Silwerstroom: 893 tags

893 tags Lagoon Beach: 332 tags

332 tags Big Bay: 785 tags

785 tags Maiden’s Cove: 183 tags

Programme Expansion and Community Engagement Van der Ross shared plans to further expand the reach of Identikidz, ensuring that more beaches and recreational areas are equipped with tagging services. The city is also exploring additional technologies and methods to streamline the registration process and reduce response times.

As the summer season continues, beachgoers are urged to take advantage of the Identikidz programme and other safety initiatives provided by the city to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all.