Manoj Tiwari Criticizes AAP Governance in Northeast Delhi

Today, North-east Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari launched a vehement attack on the AAP government, accusing it of neglecting the region's development needs. At a press conference, Tiwari presented a charge sheet highlighting various issues in north-east Delhi such as poor infrastructure, water scarcity, and a 'weak' transport system.

Alongside BJP MLAs Mohan Singh Bisht, Ajay Mahawar, and Jitendra Mahajan, Tiwari criticized the AAP's alleged failure to address crucial development needs despite persistent demands from BJP leaders. He accused the Kejriwal administration of deliberately hindering progress, leaving citizens lacking essential services.

Tiwari also blasted AAP for 'misleading' welfare schemes and claimed that the Kejriwal government politically exploited Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators, contributing to law and order issues in the area. BJP alleged that development was stalled in BJP-governed constituencies but allowed in AAP areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)