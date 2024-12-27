Left Menu

Law and Order Crisis: Unraveling Beed's Spiraling Murder Rate

Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, criticized Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the deteriorating law-and-order in Beed district. With 38 murders reported this year, Raut questioned the inclusion of local leader Dhananjay Munde in the cabinet, citing concerns over inadequate responses to rising crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-12-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 22:31 IST
Law and Order Crisis: Unraveling Beed's Spiraling Murder Rate
Sanjay Raut
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday raised concerns over escalating violence in Beed district, central Maharashtra, where 38 murders have been recorded this year. Addressing reporters, Raut criticized Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's administration for failing to control the law-and-order situation.

The Rajya Sabha member attributed part of the blame to the controversial inclusion of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde in the state cabinet. Munde, a local representative, has faced allegations related to a sarpanch's murder. The absence of his associate's name in the FIR has sparked suspicions of nefarious dealings.

The political tension in Beed is further enflamed by allegations of a local's involvement in a multi-billion rupee gambling syndicate linked internationally. BJP MLA Suresh Dhas suggested visiting Parli to grasp the gravity of these political entanglements, alluding to event management politics prevailing in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024