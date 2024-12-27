Law and Order Crisis: Unraveling Beed's Spiraling Murder Rate
Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, criticized Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the deteriorating law-and-order in Beed district. With 38 murders reported this year, Raut questioned the inclusion of local leader Dhananjay Munde in the cabinet, citing concerns over inadequate responses to rising crime.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday raised concerns over escalating violence in Beed district, central Maharashtra, where 38 murders have been recorded this year. Addressing reporters, Raut criticized Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's administration for failing to control the law-and-order situation.
The Rajya Sabha member attributed part of the blame to the controversial inclusion of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde in the state cabinet. Munde, a local representative, has faced allegations related to a sarpanch's murder. The absence of his associate's name in the FIR has sparked suspicions of nefarious dealings.
The political tension in Beed is further enflamed by allegations of a local's involvement in a multi-billion rupee gambling syndicate linked internationally. BJP MLA Suresh Dhas suggested visiting Parli to grasp the gravity of these political entanglements, alluding to event management politics prevailing in the region.
