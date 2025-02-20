High-Profile Trial: Kenyan Officials on Trial Over 2022 Murders

Thirteen Kenyan security officials have pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the high-profile 2022 murders of two Indian nationals and a Kenyan. The case has led to increased scrutiny of law enforcement practices and resulted in the disbandment of a controversial police unit.

The charges relate to the murders of Zulfiqar Ahmad Khan, Mohammed Zaid Sami Kidwai, and Nicodemus Mwania Mwange, whom prosecutors allege were abducted and killed near a Nairobi hotel in July 2022. The accused, including police and intelligence officers, have denied involvement.

The murders occurred while Khan and Kidwai were working on President William Ruto's digital election campaign. The incident and similar extrajudicial actions have spotlighted ongoing issues with police conduct in Kenya, with activists citing hundreds of extrajudicial killings linked to the disbanded Special Service Unit.

(With inputs from agencies.)