Swift Police Action: Juvenile Suspects Arrested for Twin Murders in East Delhi

Authorities efficiently tracked down five juvenile suspects connected to two brutal murders in East Delhi. The swift police operation concluded within 13 hours of the crimes.

The first case, initially reported as an 'accident,' stemmed from a fatal stabbing near a water treatment plant in New Ashok Nagar. Meanwhile, a second murder was discovered near a liquor shop in Ghazipur.

Linking these incidents, police utilized CCTV footage and forensic evidence to identify the young perpetrators. Conflicted moments during a celebration and subsequent alcohol-fueled robberies led to these tragic incidents.

