Unseen Battlefront: North Korean Troops Caught in Russia-Ukraine Conflict
North Korean soldiers involved in the conflict in Russia's Kursk region are reportedly facing heavy losses and lack of support from Russian allies. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy highlighted the challenges these soldiers face, including attempts by Russian forces to prevent their capture by Ukraine during intense battles.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 01:27 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 01:27 IST
North Korean troops fighting in Russia's Kursk region are enduring significant casualties, reportedly unsupported by their Russian counterparts, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
In his nightly address, Zelenskiy claimed that Russian forces were focused on preventing the capture of North Korean soldiers.
He noted that some North Korean soldiers captured by Ukraine were in such dire conditions that they could not be rescued.
(With inputs from agencies.)
