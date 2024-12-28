Tensions Flare: Afghan Taliban's Retaliatory Strikes Near Disputed Durand Line

Afghan Taliban forces launched targeted strikes across territories along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border amid escalating tensions. The Afghan Defence Ministry, while stopping short of naming Pakistan, confirmed operations 'beyond the hypothetical line,' a disputed border area known as the Durand Line.

The Durand Line, drawn by British colonial authorities, has been a source of dispute. Afghanistan does not recognize it, and the Afghan Defence Ministry's recent actions are said to be in retaliation for Pakistani aerial bombardment earlier. The ministry's spokesman refrained from confirming operations within Pakistani territory.

This latest development exacerbates an already strained relationship between the two nations, as Pakistan accuses militants based in Afghanistan of launching attacks on its soil, a claim the Taliban vehemently denies. Both sides haven't disclosed casualty figures or specific targets.

