Left Menu

Tensions Flare: Afghan Taliban's Retaliatory Strikes Near Disputed Durand Line

Afghan Taliban forces launched strikes in regions claimed by both Afghanistan and Pakistan after Pakistani aircraft conducted bombings inside Afghanistan. The Afghan Defence Ministry's statement alluded to targeting areas beyond the disputed 'hypothetical line', stirring further tensions between the two neighboring countries with a history of strained relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 14:51 IST
Tensions Flare: Afghan Taliban's Retaliatory Strikes Near Disputed Durand Line

Afghan Taliban forces launched targeted strikes across territories along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border amid escalating tensions. The Afghan Defence Ministry, while stopping short of naming Pakistan, confirmed operations 'beyond the hypothetical line,' a disputed border area known as the Durand Line.

The Durand Line, drawn by British colonial authorities, has been a source of dispute. Afghanistan does not recognize it, and the Afghan Defence Ministry's recent actions are said to be in retaliation for Pakistani aerial bombardment earlier. The ministry's spokesman refrained from confirming operations within Pakistani territory.

This latest development exacerbates an already strained relationship between the two nations, as Pakistan accuses militants based in Afghanistan of launching attacks on its soil, a claim the Taliban vehemently denies. Both sides haven't disclosed casualty figures or specific targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024