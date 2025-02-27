Left Menu

Torkham Turmoil: Trade Halts Amid Border Dispute

The Torkham border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan remains closed, disrupting trade and leaving thousands stranded. The closure follows a dispute over border post construction, affecting over 5,000 trucks. The situation highlights tensions between the two countries, exacerbated by Taliban-related conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 19:14 IST
  • Pakistan

The weeklong closure of the Torkham border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan has significantly disrupted bilateral trade and left thousands of people stranded, officials reported Thursday.

The shutdown, which began on February 21, is due to a dispute over Afghanistan's construction of a border post, causing over 5,000 vehicles to languish on both sides, according to Ziaul Haq Sarhadi of the Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Authorities have emphasized the necessity of resolving the issue to restore the vital trade link. The border dispute adds to tensions fueled by increased attacks by the Pakistani Taliban, also known as TTP, on security forces in Pakistan, further straining relations between Islamabad and Kabul.

