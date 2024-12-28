Delhi Governor Probes 'Mahila Samman Yojana' Data Collection Controversy

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena ordered a probe into data collection practices under AAP's 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana', citing potential cybercrime risks.

The BJP supported the move, with Delhi Chief Virendra Sachdeva holding Arvind Kejriwal responsible if women became cybercrime victims.

Kejriwal countered, claiming the investigation was politically motivated as a reaction to the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)