Delhi Governor Probes 'Mahila Samman Yojana' Data Collection Controversy

The BJP has supported Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's order to probe alleged cybercrime risks related to AAP's 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana'. The inquiry will investigate claims of private data collection. AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal dismissed the probe as a political maneuver ahead of elections.

Updated: 28-12-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 22:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena ordered a probe into data collection practices under AAP's 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana', citing potential cybercrime risks.

The BJP supported the move, with Delhi Chief Virendra Sachdeva holding Arvind Kejriwal responsible if women became cybercrime victims.

Kejriwal countered, claiming the investigation was politically motivated as a reaction to the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

