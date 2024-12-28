Major Drug Seizures in Jharkhand: Poppy Straw and Spirit Worth Crores Confiscated
In Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police seized poppy straw and spirit worth Rs 3.4 crore and arrested eight people. Acting on a tip-off, six quintals of poppy straw were confiscated from a truck on NH-33, destined for Rajasthan to produce opium. A separate raid netted six more arrests amidst spirit transference to Bihar.
- Country:
- India
In a series of operations, police in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district seized poppy straw and spirit valued at Rs 3.4 crore, detaining eight individuals for drug trafficking offenses.
On Friday night, investigators, acting on intelligence, captured over six quintals of poppy straw estimated at Rs 1.9 crore from a truck on NH-33 near Charhi Ghati. The contraband, en route from Ranchi's Bundu forest to Rajasthan, was intended for opium manufacture, according to authorities.
Another crackdown in the Charhi police station area led officers to seize a significant amount of spirit and arrest six individuals from Punjab, Jharkhand, and Bihar, targeting its illicit transport to Bihar, a dry state, for liquor production.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Assembly Elections: A Battle for Development Spirit
Congress destroyed basic spirit of Constitution and words like protecting the Constitution do not suit them: Rajnath Singh.
Maha Kumbh will take country's cultural and spiritual identity to new heights: PM Modi in Prayagraj.
Prayagraj not just geographical location, it is place for spiritual experience: PM Narendra Modi.
Spiritual Tourism in India Sees Surging Interest