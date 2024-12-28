Left Menu

Major Drug Seizures in Jharkhand: Poppy Straw and Spirit Worth Crores Confiscated

In Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police seized poppy straw and spirit worth Rs 3.4 crore and arrested eight people. Acting on a tip-off, six quintals of poppy straw were confiscated from a truck on NH-33, destined for Rajasthan to produce opium. A separate raid netted six more arrests amidst spirit transference to Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hazaribag | Updated: 28-12-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 22:11 IST
Major Drug Seizures in Jharkhand: Poppy Straw and Spirit Worth Crores Confiscated
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a series of operations, police in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district seized poppy straw and spirit valued at Rs 3.4 crore, detaining eight individuals for drug trafficking offenses.

On Friday night, investigators, acting on intelligence, captured over six quintals of poppy straw estimated at Rs 1.9 crore from a truck on NH-33 near Charhi Ghati. The contraband, en route from Ranchi's Bundu forest to Rajasthan, was intended for opium manufacture, according to authorities.

Another crackdown in the Charhi police station area led officers to seize a significant amount of spirit and arrest six individuals from Punjab, Jharkhand, and Bihar, targeting its illicit transport to Bihar, a dry state, for liquor production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
2
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024