Major Drug Seizures in Jharkhand: Poppy Straw and Spirit Worth Crores Confiscated

In a series of operations, police in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district seized poppy straw and spirit valued at Rs 3.4 crore, detaining eight individuals for drug trafficking offenses.

On Friday night, investigators, acting on intelligence, captured over six quintals of poppy straw estimated at Rs 1.9 crore from a truck on NH-33 near Charhi Ghati. The contraband, en route from Ranchi's Bundu forest to Rajasthan, was intended for opium manufacture, according to authorities.

Another crackdown in the Charhi police station area led officers to seize a significant amount of spirit and arrest six individuals from Punjab, Jharkhand, and Bihar, targeting its illicit transport to Bihar, a dry state, for liquor production.

