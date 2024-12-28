Rescue Operation in Guna: Borewell Mishap
In Guna district, a young boy named Sumit Meena slipped into a borewell, leading to a rescue operation. Trapped at 39 feet, efforts are being made to retrieve him safely. Local authorities and the National Disaster Response Force are actively involved, with oxygen being supplied to the borewell.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guna | Updated: 28-12-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 23:11 IST
- Country:
- India
A boy named Sumit Meena became trapped after falling into a borewell shaft on Saturday evening in the Raghogarh area of Guna district, officials reported.
The incident occurred in Pipliya village, located about 50 km from the Guna district headquarters. Sumit slipped into the open shaft around 5 pm.
Attempts to rescue him are ongoing, with a parallel pit being dug to facilitate his rescue. Local police launched the operation immediately, joined by the National Disaster Response Force from Bhopal. Authorities are also pumping oxygen into the borewell to aid the boy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Guna
- borewell
- rescue
- Sumit Meena
- disaster response
- Raghogarh
- NDRF
- operation
- Pipliya
- village
Advertisement