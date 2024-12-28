Rescue Operation in Guna: Borewell Mishap

A boy named Sumit Meena became trapped after falling into a borewell shaft on Saturday evening in the Raghogarh area of Guna district, officials reported.

The incident occurred in Pipliya village, located about 50 km from the Guna district headquarters. Sumit slipped into the open shaft around 5 pm.

Attempts to rescue him are ongoing, with a parallel pit being dug to facilitate his rescue. Local police launched the operation immediately, joined by the National Disaster Response Force from Bhopal. Authorities are also pumping oxygen into the borewell to aid the boy.

(With inputs from agencies.)